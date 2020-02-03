Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flip Phone

Flip Phone

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video· A short video purporting to show Samsung's upcoming flip phone-style smartphone has surfaced on...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web


Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z FlipSamsung announced the Galaxy Fold only a year ago, but it's already showing off a new phone with a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduThe AgePC World



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thaer1996

THA'ƎR I think technological speaking of phone companies they reached a milestone of how phones look and do, minor tweaks… https://t.co/xXRIrGBiQJ 5 seconds ago

dipeshnx

Dipesh N Samsung Z Flip: What's the point of the foldable phone? https://t.co/Ycp6WdB10N 10 seconds ago

purplishpie

PURPLISH:7✨ RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 20 seconds ago

DouglasBlack17

Douglas Black RT @CNN: See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities. https://t.co/ENzE… 41 seconds ago

robinjuste

Robin Juste Emery BBC News - Samsung Z Flip: What's the point of the foldable phone? https://t.co/TDCGOxuw1B 42 seconds ago

sunrise_jaebeom

𝕯𝖊𝖋. RT @JustForJinyoung: 200212 W Korea IG update with Jinyoung Jinyoung's Tom Ford Beauty Film interview with W Korea was shown in the new S… 47 seconds ago

EspanaLargo

Estrellita Espana Largo RT @TaehyungUAE: Taehyung was shown on Samsung Live Launching of Galaxy Flip Phone. He is just so powerful. Thank you @SamsungMobile yo… 55 seconds ago

Lil_Nerd_Face

Lil Nerd Face At $1,600, the highest-end Galaxy S20 costs as much as a foldable phone https://t.co/hVmMMS7Goe #news #technology… https://t.co/Njw4DtzAnM 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.