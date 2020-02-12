Bridge Street: Chris Golden Performs 9.23.2016

>> food for "bridge street" is provided by wegmans, helping you make great meals easy.

>> sistina: we already told you about chris golden and his solo tour that has brought him here to central new york.

>> tenesha: he's going to play in camden but before that, he plays for us right now.

??

?

?

?

If it weren't for kids ?

?

Have you ever thought there wouldn't be no santa claus ?

Look what the store just blawt ?

Thank god for kids ?

?

We don't live in a quiet house ?

Without big bird or a mickey mouse ?

?

The cool aid on the couch thank god for kids ?

?

Thank god for kids, there's magic for a while ?

?

Special kind of sunshine in a smile ?

?

Did you ever stop and think, or wonder why ?

?

The nearest thing to heaven is a child ?

?

Daddy how does this thing fly ?

Another 100 wheres or why ?

?

I really don't know but i try ?

Thank god for kids ?

?

When i look down in those trusting eyes ?

?

That look to me then i realize ?

There's love that i can't find ?

Thank god for kids ?

?

Thank god for kids ?

?

There's magic for a while ?

?

Special kind of sunshine in a smile ?

?

Did you ever stop and think, or wonder why ?

?

The nearest thing to heaven is a child ?

?

Now when you get down on your knees tonight ?

?

Thank the lord for his guiding light ?

?

Pray they'll turn out right ?

?

Thank god for kids ?

?

Mmmm thank god for kids ?

?

?

?

And grand kids, too ?

[applause] >> sistina: chris golden performance tonight in oneida county, along with