Bridge Street: Chris Golden Performs 9.23.2016

>> sistina: we already told you about chris golden and his solo tour that has brought him here to central new york.
>> tenesha: he's going to play in camden but before that, he plays for us right now.
??
?
?
?
If it weren't for kids ?
?
Have you ever thought there wouldn't be no santa claus ?
Look what the store just blawt ?
Thank god for kids ?
?
We don't live in a quiet house ?
Without big bird or a mickey mouse ?
?
The cool aid on the couch thank god for kids ?
?
Thank god for kids, there's magic for a while ?
?
Special kind of sunshine in a smile ?
?
Did you ever stop and think, or wonder why ?
?
The nearest thing to heaven is a child ?
?
Daddy how does this thing fly ?
Another 100 wheres or why ?
?
I really don't know but i try ?
Thank god for kids ?
?
When i look down in those trusting eyes ?
?
That look to me then i realize ?
There's love that i can't find ?
Thank god for kids ?
?
Thank god for kids ?
?
There's magic for a while ?
?
Special kind of sunshine in a smile ?
?
Did you ever stop and think, or wonder why ?
?
The nearest thing to heaven is a child ?
?
Now when you get down on your knees tonight ?
?
Thank the lord for his guiding light ?
?
Pray they'll turn out right ?
?
Thank god for kids ?
?
Mmmm thank god for kids ?
?
?
?
And grand kids, too ?
[applause] >> sistina: chris golden performance tonight in oneida county, along with