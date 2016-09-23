Brighter Moments - September 23, 2016

8 news now anchoring with axel earns court!

Brian loftus >> right back at ya, coco waterbury!

Lets check out our brighter moments.

Jill wagner- crocs if you can believe it or not have made it to the runway.

A designer rolled out rhinestone covered crocs during london fashion week.

They come in different colors.

Vogue says they're suddenly, weirdly, ridiculously, chic.

Jill wagner- my producer is wearing them right now.

The original.

And i've been making fun of her for weeks.

But maybe the joke's on me.

((brian loftus)) i think she should make a cameo.

Jill wagner- come on marina!

This is it.

Marina!

((brian loftus)) i like how marina didn't make a cameo but her crocs did.

Waves steals shoe wilmer hits guy special agent torres.

Wilmer- relax.

We're on the same side.

Are we?

((kirsten joyce)) >>> wilmer valderrama is turning up the drama ... and joining the cast of the hit cbs show, ncis as special agent nick torres... ((kirsten joyce)) you're known for being the quirky "fez" from that 70's sho ... the character you're playing now..

How do you channel the diffferent personality traits of the character?

Wilmer valderrama- oh man i'm crazy!

So it's like a breeze for me!

Sometimes don't even know when i'm playing.

((brian loftus)) earlier this year, we spoke to ll- cool- j when he was getting ready to host the grammy's.

((kirsten joyce)) and he helped us pick out our rapper names ll cool j: you take your first pet's name and the first street that you lived on, and that's your performance name, so my name was albo illian.

" brian loftus: "i will do the rest of the show as axel earns court."

Kirsten joyce: "that's not bad, i'd be coco waterbury."

Ll cool j: "coco waterbury!!!

Hahahaha" ((brian loftus)) this weekend, the popular show "ncis: la" is back for its 8th season.

Take it away cocoa.

((kirsten joyce)) the two hour special premiere is this sunday... right here on channel 8.

And to talk a little bit more of what fans can expect... is a couple of the cast members... l-l cool- j and chris o' donnell.

Chris o'donnel: this is mist white oak coming to you live from los angeles.

Ll cool j: i gotta tell you.

Cocoa waterbury sound's like a hot spot las vegas i want to be in the v.i.p club in cocoa waterbury's.

Chris o'donnel: i think i left my amex in cocoa waterbury, i gotta get back over there and pick it back up.

