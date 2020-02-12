Decadence Food Festival comes to Henderson

>> the three day festival features headliners like mumford and sons ..

Major lazer... j cole ..

The lumineers ..

G eazy.

The festival also features some incredible food tastings, art exhibits and comedy shows in addition to dozens of musicians.

They did change their policy this year ..

You're only allowed to leave and come back just one time ..

Single day tickets are still available, if you're interested./// ((brian loftus)) >> a new food festival kicks off for the first time this weekend in henderson ..

((kirsten joyce)) >> you'll get to enjoy some of the best dishes from restaurats across the valley ..

Some wine ..

Live entertainment.

((brian loftus)) >> it's called the decadence food festival happening bear lake mead and sunset... we've got a little preview of all the goodies!

Cheryl persinger joins us again ..

This time with a look at what rachel's kitchen will have out there!

Decadence, the valley's newest food festival offering tasty offerings from henderson restaurants complemented by one-of-a-kind views of the las vegas strip, will hit the picturesque cadence community on saturday, september 24 from 11 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

To be held at cadence's central park, the event is presented in conjunction with media sponsor greenspun media group.

