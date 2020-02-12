Global  

Decadence Food Festival comes to Henderson

A new food festival kicks off for the first this weekend in Henderson.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best dishes, wine and live entertainment the valley has to offer.

8 News NOW chats with the people behind the Decadence Food Festival.
The festival also features some incredible food tastings, art exhibits and comedy shows in addition to dozens of musicians.

Decadence, the valley's newest food festival offering tasty offerings from henderson restaurants complemented by one-of-a-kind views of the las vegas strip, will hit the picturesque cadence community on saturday, september 24 from 11 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

To be held at cadence's central park, the event is presented in conjunction with media sponsor greenspun media group.

