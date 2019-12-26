Man pulled from truck in Fresno canal dies

Us live with the latest.

Just a short time a go we learned the victim in this incident here has died.

The divisidaro and thorne intersection is right near the 99 underpass behind me.

Take a look... the pickup truck involved is still in the canal it is completely submerged.

It is a white pickup...and the door of the vehicle is still open from when the man was pulled out.

If we take a look across rhe canal here where those fire trucks are that is where investigates believed the man drove into the canal.

Joe: joe: and police will be out here for sometime looking into the accident right now they do not expect foul play.

If you saw anything you are urged to call police