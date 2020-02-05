Where joe>> if you like to have access to your health records on any given day of the week or like to keep them on your mobile device, then this week's fit and well idaho is for you.

New electronic health record>> vo: a new electronic health record system will be going into effect on october first at all of the st.

Luke's facilties from baker city to twin falls, from ketchum to boise.

Which will streamline the way doctors access patients health history.

Dr. trevor satterfield>> sot: so initially there will be extra people here in the hospital and in the clinics that will be helping our doctors and nurses make this transition.

As we move previous electronic health records and paper records to this new record.

Vo: patients may experience some minor delays as the hospital begins to converge the records and works to explain the new program to patients.

Dr. greg jones>> greg jones general pediatrician sot: your doctor may ask you some questions that you've already discussed with them before and the reason why is because it's so important to get that information correct in the new health record that we're going to verify that information with you.

Kelsey souto>> standup: with the previous electronic health record each time you visited here..

Or here..

Or here, a new record was created in your name which made it difficult for those records to communicate and match up.

Sot: this transition that we will go through will bring all of that together so that in one spot i can be talking with a patient and looking at the computer and seeing all of the details that i need to know in order to make the decisions that will best help that person going forward.

Vo: patients can do their part to provide all of the necessary information that would help health care providers best complete your electronic health record.

Sot: one thing would be to bring your medicines with you so that your doctor can see which medicines you're taking, what amounts of those medicines you're taking and how you're dosing them.

Stlukesonline.org/mychart>> more details and information can be found at the