Boys and Girls Club Program

It was all about the kids today at the boys and girls club of columbus as they celebrated their first day for kids youth-o- mania.

Dozens of area children came out to join in today's program.

A team from vibrant church spoke to the kids and organized an afternoon of fun activities... "we invite the community to come in and participate in our initiative in teaching our kids how to have good character and leadership skills, healthy lifestyles, and practice academic success in their education.

So we're just hoping for a good time today, and that the kids well be able to take something back on."

The boys and girls club say they plan to make this an annual event.