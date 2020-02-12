Global  

Macgyver Final Pkg

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
0
During my interviews with the cast and crew of macgyver... there were some pretty funny moments that i just couldn't fit into the stories i put together.

So here they are.

Enjoy!

Marker.

Snap.

That's makeup.

Ooh.

That should, geez.

We've got to get a picture of you pretending to beat me up.

Okay.

Is it different from rush hour?

Macgyver is different from rush hour because macgyver's white.

Amy: you're not rocking the sweet, sweet mullet.

Was that your decision?

Well you know what, if you do a little of this, and then a little of that and snip the front, we could make it work if we really wanted to.

Amy: so that wasn't like a deal-breaker that was written in your contract?

You go, you audition but you say no guys, i can't rock the mullet?

No, no.

They weren't interested in the mullet, unfortunately.

I would have rocked it.

I'm down.

I love 80s music, so i'm like.

The comedy catch.

Next year.

The comedy catch.

Justin hires.

I'll be there.

You heard it here first.

If i'm not there.... don't hate me.

Macgyver premieres tonight




Tweets about this

havard_melodee

Melodee Havard🌪 Final thought for #MacGyverSeason4 Premiere: I’m in college right now and there ain’t one professor on this campus… https://t.co/5XYsBevZT4 1 week ago

markAph1995

mark a. Now Watching @MacGyverCBS Final Season premiere episode 1. #Macgyver https://t.co/8QTFVdFrhO 1 week ago

iam_MacGyver

MacGyver RT @TrollFootball: Higuain has been doing it for years at top level. World cup final, Champions League final, you name it. Alex Morgan jus… 1 week ago

Cbsmacgyver

Agnes Macgyver🖇📎 'S daily update🖇️ 📎 Macgyver final..💯 (Photoshooting) (HD-edition) Zoomed edition 🖇️ 📎🖇️📎🖇️📎🖇️📎 📎📎📎T.A.G.S.📎📎📎… https://t.co/TEyzlBpq2r 1 week ago

