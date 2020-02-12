Dozens of Beds Donated to Center

<<evelyn wilkerson>>the center for prevention of abuse -- gets dozens of new beds for its shelters.sherman's donated 60 new mattresses to the center today... after a 'buy one, give one' promotion.the twin sized beds... will be used in the emergency shelters in peoria and pekin... along with the center's long-term housing apartments.

<<(sara dillefed/center for prevention of abuse "we really, really needed this donation of mattresses.

The mattresses that we had currently in our shelters were way past due for replacement.")>><<evelyn wilkerson>>the center is donating its gently-used mattresses to epic... for its facilities.

<<evelyn wilkerson>>the f-b-i is working with yahoo to figure out who is behind the hack of half