Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dozens of Beds Donated to Center

Dozens of Beds Donated to Center

Video Credit: WMBD - Published < > Embed
Dozens of Beds Donated to CenterSherman’s donates 60 beds to the Center for Prevention of Abuse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dozens of Beds Donated to Center

&lt;&lt;evelyn wilkerson>>the center for prevention of abuse -- gets dozens of new beds for its shelters.sherman's donated 60 new mattresses to the center today... after a 'buy one, give one' promotion.the twin sized beds... will be used in the emergency shelters in peoria and pekin... along with the center's long-term housing apartments.

&lt;&lt;(sara dillefed/center for prevention of abuse "we really, really needed this donation of mattresses.

The mattresses that we had currently in our shelters were way past due for replacement.")>>&lt;&lt;evelyn wilkerson>>the center is donating its gently-used mattresses to epic... for its facilities.

&lt;&lt;evelyn wilkerson>>the f-b-i is working with yahoo to figure out who is behind the hack of half




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.