St. Cosmas and Damian Feast

Feast of saints cosmas and damien will take place this weekend at saint anthony's catholic church.

The event marks the 104th anniversary.

Eyewitness news reporter grace fernandez got a sneak peak of how they're preparing for the big feast ((grace))it's a lot to prepare for with thousands of people in attendance.

I spoke with the chairman this morning who told me they've been preparing since monday, setting up tents, chairs and prepping the food.

The streets of east utica will soon be filled with pilgrims from all over who'll attend the feast of saint cosmas and damian.

Chairman of the feast jim viggiano says 5 to 8 thousand people typically attend.

"montreal, toronto, we have people coming in from niagra falls, buffalo, rochester, down in new york city- long island, ohio, pennsylvania.

So it's a wide range of people and locations that come here to pay homage to the two saints."saint cosmas and damian were the first in their era to perform difficult medical procedures.

Now people pay homage to them and pray for healing.

Viggiano says it's his third year as chairman and hopes the feast encourages families to make it a tradition."

It's an experience.

I like getting involved, but basically i'm trying to give back to the church as best i can.

"the church tries to give all their business to local vendors for food.

Viggiano says the italian cheeses are the big hit but all types of italian foods and wine will be available for purchase."it's a great place to come to be with your friends, see old people you haven't seen in a while.

But bascially the italian food we have here is good for the people."

((grace))masses will be held throughout the weekend in both english and italian followed by a candlelit procession on saturday evening.

