Tommy Armstrong Jr. discusses offense

The senior quarterback talks about how much more the offense is when he's able to use his legs.
Ranks week after week...following their 24-13 victory over northwestern last night, the cornhuskers took the 15th spot in this week's rankings, but this shouldn't be a surpise.

The black shirts are giving up just 18 points per game.

While on the other side of the ball, the offense is chalking up nearly 39 points per game, while averaging 485 yards per contest.

A big contibutor has been senior qb tommy armstrong jr. he's thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and has 8 touchdowns with just one pick.

He's also the team's second leading rusher.

And he knows his ability to run the ball has been a huge component to the offense this season.

Tommy armstrong jr. "we ran it all last year, but probably didn't run it as much.

Just being able to have another threat out there and being able to open up holes for the running backs, definitley myself getting a couple gaines here or there that i neeeded, kind of got those ends on their feet and cale broke off for that long one and that first one definitley.

" the cornhuskers host illinois next week for their homecoming game.

