Made In America: Lake Shore Industries

.

This weeks made in america stops at lakeshore industries in erie.established 106 years ago, lakeshore industeries manufactures street signs, historical markers and commercial castings.the product coming from this erie foundry can be found in places around the united states, and every one is made in america, made right here.

Here.

You may have seen the street signs in downtown erie, or a plaque honoring former city council member mario bagnoni, or even cemetery markers used in arlington national cemetery.

These were all manufactured at lake shore industries.

Everything is custom made, there's nothing standard because everyone wants something a little different.

The company, made up of 14 employees, manufactures signs, cemetery markers, commercial castings and plaques in wood or metal.a customer sends the company what they're looking for.the plans go to the set up department, then it's off to the foundry.on this day, workers were making cemetery markers, and as you can see, things get hot right off the bat.the temperature of the molten aluminum is anywhere from 1350 to 1400 degrees.

3 they take the tyop off and draw the pattern is in the sand, when they hold together, they punch a hole and pour down in that hole and the metal runs into the cavity and thats how you have your sign.

You can see the worker shoveling sand intro the mold.... the sand is an important part of the process.

Process.

It has to have a certain amount of clay content when you put it in it has to knit to.

Together.

The sand has to come out of those letters.

Letters.

Once the sign is taken from the to the finishing department where all the are removed and the product is prepped for painting.these signs are made in erie, but can be seen around the nation nation i was out in disneyland and saw a sign i had my hands on...in disneyland.and quality equals made in america.

America.

You're getting a lot better product because your using a better metal.

Overseas, when they manufacture castings they use a lot of scrap or recycled .

Metal.

Here we take extra effort to put our heart and soul into it to make sure it's the best product we can make makemade in america, made right here 3