road rage assault

A 26-year old gaithersburg man is facing prison time after a serious case of road rage against a man 74 year old man.

The enraged driver yanked the senior citizen out of his car window and beat him unconcious.

Whag's emilie ikeda has more on the gruesome assault.

&lt;&lt;emilie ikeda reporting: this time last year, arthur walker was relearning how to sign his name.

Walker: i still stumble over some words... you do it, and it makes you mad and so you just have to stop and start over again.

:11 walker, now 76, is still recovering from bleeding in the brain after a driver's road rage landed him in the hospital.

Walker: try that again :02 now, 26-year old ryan wallace will spend the next six years behind bars.

Walker and the montgomery county state's attorney's office say they're satisfied with thursday's sentence.

Ramon korionoff, public affairs dir.

For mc state's attorney's office: the judge got it right.

This case screams out for justice.

It's important to let the public know that we protect our senior citizens and anybody of this ilk, deserves that kind of sentence.

:10 the incident happened in may of 20-15.

Wallace was tailgating walker on avery road, so he yelled what he calls a few "choice words" at wallace.

This provoked wallace to chase him for eight miles.

The entire time--- walker had 9-1-1 listening on his phone--- 911 call "i'm at booeymill road and laytonsville road, route 108."

:08 once the two stopped at a red light--- wallace pulled walker out of his car window... 911 call cont.

:03 stand up, emilie ikeda: walker can barely remember anything from the assault, but he says when he regained conciousness, his car was still moving, and one of his arms was caught in the seatbelt.

:10 walker: i think i got one good lick in there.

:02 but with a 50 year gap in age, there wasn't much walker could do.

Walker: in addition to the physical pain and damage done by his assault, my life has been forever changed and not for the better.

:07 even after all walker has been through, he can find sympathy for the man that caused him so much pain.

: walker: he's only 26 years old, and that's too darn young to throw your life away.

Hopefully, he can get it straightened out.

:10 in olney, emilie ikeda, whag news.

>> carolyn: the road rage driver paid the senior citizen 20-thousand dollars in restitution for medical bills.

Carolyn:




