Trump calls Bloomberg a debate 'lightweight'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday insulted Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg&apos;s debate skills but said he&apos;d &quot;rather run against Bloomberg than Sanders.&quot;
