Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.
Trump taunts Roger Stone prosecutors who 'cut and ran' from case

President Trump sounded off on the four Justice Department attorneys who quit the Roger Stone case on...
Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUS

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUSAmid reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is personally intervening in cases important to the...
4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing [Video]4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

