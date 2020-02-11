Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Northern Ireland&apos;s first same-sex wedding took place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalisation of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding is scheduled to take place on Tuesday after the government...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

humaidshaikh

humaid RT @ReutersIndia: ‘This is my wife. I can finally say this is my wife,’ said Robyn Peoples after she and her partner, Sharni Edwards, becam… 17 minutes ago

suptjomarshall

@SuptJoMarshall-Bell🌈 RT @YorkPride: 🎉Here come the brides!🎉 The first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland finally took place today! 🌈💍 https://t.co/OAJW70C3Zr 20 minutes ago

L_L_ILoveyou

河智 (はじ) RT @Reuters: First same-sex wedding takes place in Northern Ireland after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province https… 24 minutes ago

6SUPERGAY9

welcome superGays🚪 RT @Reuters: ‘This is my wife. I can finally say this is my wife,’ said Robyn Peoples after she and her partner, Sharni Edwards, became Nor… 44 minutes ago

CornelSampson

Help for NPO and Charities Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage - Reuters https://t.co/f21H3FWeOr 57 minutes ago

TransAfrica872

TransAfricaRadio Here come the brides in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage Read all here: https://t.co/OwdzjNz7Eg https://t.co/TxER3zRy7n 1 hour ago

tyajmin

R RT @PsychNews: First Same-Sex Couple Marry in Post-Ban Northern Ireland https://t.co/qU8oabpnOn 1 hour ago

SwaziBridge

Swazi Bridge Project RT AfricaBizRadio: Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage - Reuters https://t.co/6qPFef6Bg7 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland [Video]First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:30Published

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.