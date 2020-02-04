Global  

17's political analysts Mark Martinez and Cathy Abernathy join us with a recap of last night's presidential debate.
Us now our political analysts...cat hy abernathy on the republican side, mark martinez on the democrats side.

Christina: mark -- i'll start off with you and ask you about a response you gave us yesterday morning.

You said if donald trump can appear persidential, stick to the script and behave himself, he may just win the debate.

Do you think he was successful in accomplishing that?

------------ cathy -- the gap between trump and into this first debate.

Where do you think that gap will stand today?

------- cathy- former new york mayor rudy giuliani, a close ally of trump and well respected across the country...said if he were donald trump...he would not attend another debate...is that an indication that republican leaders think trump only dug himself into a hole last night?

-------------- mark -- do you spent too much time talking about himself?

His property, his business?

--------------- cathy -- hillary clinton said after the debate that she was more prepared...tha t the preperation is why the fact checkers were heavy on trump, implying he was firing more off the cuff while her answers and facts were well thought out...your response?

[e27]analysts on set-single mark jason: and today



