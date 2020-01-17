Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senior Living with SWIRCA

Senior Living with SWIRCA

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Senior Living with SWIRCASenior Living with SWIRCA
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Senior Living with SWIRCA

Struggling with this issue?

We are going inside the community for senior living.

Carolyn conners is here with swirca.

Good morning carolyn!

We want to talk about long distance caregiving and ways to help families who need it.

Are you seeing many families -- who may live far away from their parents -- struggling with this issue?

A subsidary of swirca -- called resource linkage -- can help... tell us about this?

Some of the ways this program can assist families tell us about this?

.

Meal delivery .

Information assistance .

Transportation .

Care management .

Home care .

Home safety assessment .

Medication reconciliation do families need to qualify...or how can they get help through this program?

Once signed up...how does this work?

- meet with the person and their family in their own home and conduct an assessment to identify concerns and provide service recommendations.

-our care coordinator can review diagnoses; perform a medication reconciliation; conduct a fall risk assessment; observe how the person is managing daily activities in their home; and conduct a home safety assessment.

-a written care plan will provide you with enough information so you can feel confident making the best decisions for your loved one.

-you choose the services and providers you want and your care coordinator will coordinate and monitor these services for you.

For more information on this program...we will put a link on our website at wevv-dot-com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DHA Financial - Discounted Appraisal [Video]DHA Financial - Discounted Appraisal

Rates are lower than ever with DHA Financial. Call now for senior specials, deals for veterans, discounted appraisals, and much more!

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:01Published

Senior Care Conference With Senior Source [Video]Senior Care Conference With Senior Source

Helping You and Your Loved One Navigate the Complex World of Senior Care

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.