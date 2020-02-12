Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing

Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing

Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg congratulated his competitors after placing second in New Hampshire&apos;s primary and told supporters, &quot;we are here because the purpose of the presidency is not the glorification of the president, it is the empowerment and unification of the American people.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the stage in front of an excited group of supporters Tuesday night...
FOXNews.com - Published

Buttigieg calls for Dem unity following strong showing in New Hampshire primary

Pete Buttigieg celebrated on Tuesday night after emerging as a close second in New Hampshire’s...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders 'warns Trump' after primary win [Video]Sanders 'warns Trump' after primary win

Bernie Sanders has declared "a great victory" in the New Hampshire primary after edging out Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:30Published

Klobuchar NH surge could reshuffle Dem 2020 race [Video]Klobuchar NH surge could reshuffle Dem 2020 race

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, who has jumped to third place in opinion polls in New Hampshire after a strong debate performance last Friday, is looking to gain..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.