'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published 'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Recent related news from verified sources Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way' Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the stage in front of an excited group of supporters Tuesday night...

