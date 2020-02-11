Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart from rivals Apple and Huawei. Freddie Joyner has more.