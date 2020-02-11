Global  

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart from rivals Apple and Huawei.

Freddie Joyner has more.
