Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place.

TODAY 보며 영어공부 하기 Sanders Wins New Hampshire - narrowly beats buttigieg as klobuchar places third, biden fifth #영어 narrowly-간신히, 아슬아슬하게 6 hours ago