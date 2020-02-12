Global  

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place.

Jonah Green reports.
