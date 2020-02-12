Why DOJ Decision On Darrius Stewart Shooting Is No Surprise

I'm ... katina rankin.

Brandon Artiles:

The department of justice will not bring federal criminal charges against the memphis police officer who fatally shot 19- year-old darrius stewart.

Katina: cw 30's maria hallas is an attorney.

Maria ... why are attorneys saying they are not surprised by this decision?

Maria: criminal civil rights violations are tougher to prove than excessive force crimes.

The department of justice found in this case the evidence makes it tough to show excessive force.

And even tougher to prove willfulness .

Which means a person intentionally committed a criminal act.

There will be no federal criminal charges against the memphis police officer who fatally shot darrius stewart .

Edward stanton/us doj after thorough review of the facts surrounding the matter we find insufficient evidence to support federal criminal civil rights charges.

The u.s. attorney's announcement ended all possibility former officer connor schilling will be criminally charged in connection with stewart's death.

Steve mulroy is a former federal prosecutor: it doesn't surprise me at all that the u s attorney declined to bring charges edward stanton/us doj it is uncontroverted that stewart and schilling engaged in a violent struggle several minutes, moments before schilling shot stewart steve mulroy, a former federal prosecutor: if there is in fact physical evidence to suggest there was an actual altercation between the two of them it is certainly hard to prove willfulness state law does not require prosecutors show willfulness but federal law does .

Wilfulness requires evidence the former officer purposefully intended to break the law while shooting stewart to death.

Edward stanton/us doj mistake fear or even poor judgment do not constitute willful conduct congressman steve cohen who initiated the federal investigation said he was not surprised given the hightened legal requirements, but disappointed steve cohen, u.s. congressman: this was a case where someone should not have been able to retire without sanctions from the police department basically from his action by getting an immediate pension for his life maria: congressman cohen did say he respected the decision from the d-o-j and believed others should trust that decision as well.

Katina: maria, so ... schilling is a free man?

Maria: under federal and state criminal law ... yes.

But he faces a civil law suit from the stewart family.

That suit has a lower burden of proof and these criminal determinations will not come in as evidence in that case.

Brandon: maria is d-o-j now out of the picture?

Maria: no, it has formally requested that mpd participate in a collaborative reform process with doj.

That reform process includes a thorough review of policies and practices and changes where doj recommends them.

Brandon: thank you maria.

Katina: