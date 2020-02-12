Ickey Woods to host celebrity golf tournament in Fresno

The bulldogs have won the last two.

Fresno state is now scheduled to play at least one pac-12 school in eight of the next nine seasons... andrew while you're getting out the calendar to write that down, you might want to pencil in fort washington golf and country club for monday, october 17th.

If you're there, you might get lucky enough to see ickey woods do his famous "ickey shuffle"..

The one-time edison high star...and former n-f-l running back for the cincinnati bengals...is hosting a celebrity golf tournament.

He's hoping to raise money...and awareness...for asthma, which took his son...jovante's...life a little more than six years ago.

Ickey woods "i do a lot of this in the cincinnati area and now i want to come back home and do things here to help the kids in the valley.

It's near and dear to my heart...we're hoping to raise about $150,000 so we can start those mobile units that they used to have going to the smaller communities to teach 'em about asthma.

We're hoping to help valley children's fund that."

Again the golf tournament is at fort washington golf and country club on monday, october 17th.

Woods is hoping for 20-to-25 foursomes.

If you'd like more information on that or his foundation, you can visit its website...jovante-woods- foundation-dot-org.

Andrew: i think it's great cause and i plan to be out there.

Woods told me today if he gets an eagle, you'll definitely see him do the "ickey shuffle" on the green.

Back to you.

Evan: soothing