A Month of T.H. Morgan - UK Dept. of Biology 9-28

Here to tell us about a month of t.h.

Morgan are dr. jennifer simkin and dr. doug harrison, both with the department of biology at the university of kentucky thank you both for stopping by.

This year is the 150th birthday of the dr. thomas hunt morgan, the department of biology's most famous graduate and lexington's nobel laureate.

Originally interested in development, regeneration and embryology, morgan is most well known for his discovery of sex-linked inheritance and the identity of the chromosome as the location for our genes.

He and his students at columbia university and then the california institute of technology went on to discover many details of inheritance, establishing the fruit fly, drosophila melanogaster, as the premier model organism for the study of modern genetics.

Morgan received the nobel prize for physiology and medicine in 1933 for this line of research.

"a month of t.h.

Morgan" is an event series this fall in 2016 to spread the word about thomas hunt morgan's life and scientific legacy and to explore the current frontiers in genetics, evolutionary biology, regeneration and genomics.

Events include: public lectures and discussions by eminent scientists, film screening , and outreach activities organized by biology staff and graduate students.

We hope you all will join us; we'll show you something very cool.

