Workout Wednesday-Check out the new exercise equipment

Still have a few moving parts here but figured we'll show you what i have here.

For all you spin, bike clas people, top of the line mtloo, es-- m3s.

We'll put the full on wall display of everyone's progress during the class and it's cool.

>> reporter: nice and interactive.

>> if you're competitive you can compete against your partner or arch enemy.

>> make sure your arch enemy attends class.

>> very pleasant task.

And it is also cool because if you're not in thing, you can download the app and get the individual progress and keep track of progress from class to class.

>> people love that type of stuff.

>> this is really inventive feature which is really nice.

>> absolutely.

And you replaced about 90% of the equipment in the area and trying to stay on top of everything and i think we're doing a good job and just like it a lot.

>> reporter: what dels we have going on.

That's for the student and the cardio people.

Have to check out strength training, right?

>> that's right!

>> we have a chest pres and what is cool about this is it works the natural arc chest right there sowhen you come back like this this is giving full contractn and when you use it you'll know the difference and then see the difference.

>> speaking how are they different from ones before?

They simulate better than the older equipment out there.

So the range of motion and the effects you get from free weights, you get a lot more from these machines and are still safe and easy to use compared to free weights which take a >> and these are machines anyone can use, right?

>> anyone can use.

And suggest with that in mind we have the open house on saturday from 4-6.

Anyone is more than welcome to please come out from 4 to 6 and try it out with a lost us to be here and be able to not just come in and wander around.

A lost us here to help and show you how to use new things and answer any questions you have right there >> come out and play and it is an opportunity to learn how to use the machines the proper way.

>> correct.

From 4-6 please come by!

>> reporter: awesome.

We're live in roanoke.

