Top Trenders 0928

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look if you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((jaclyn)) brad pitt may be getting a divorce, but he is not dead.

...and if you see a post to that effect on facebook, do not click on it.

You might get hacked.

A spokesperson from facebook warned users that the post is a hoax.

A fake article circulating facebook on tuesday had the headline, "r-i-p brad pitt."

Facebook says the post is part of a phishing scam.

Clicking on the link takes you to a prompt for your facebook username and password.

Entering that information on the wrong screen gives hackers control of your account .

### ((jaclyn)) "a happy wife is a happy life" ....we all know the saying.

Now a study may back it up having a happy spouse may boost your physical health... that's the conclusion of a new study published in health psychology.

The study found that people with unhappy spouses had more physical ailments... they also didn't exercise and rated their own health as poor compared to those who had a happy partner.

Researchers say for years, it's been known that being around happy people can make one happy, but it apparently also makes you healthier.

Well...duh!!

### ((jaclyn)) adele's newest album has officially made it to diamond status.

The recording industry association of america reported yesterday that the pop star's third album--twenty- five--sold more than 10-million copies.

And that's just in the u-s alone.

Albums reaching diamond status are not typical--but adele has managed to do it twice in a row.

Her first diamond status album--twenty- one--was propelled by the hit songs "someone like you" and "rolling in the deep."

That album hit the 10-million mark in 20- 12.nearly two years after its release.

Her most recent album.twenty- five.broke a personal record for adele.earning diamond status in less than a year.

Adele is currently on her north american tour which will run through november twenty- first.

