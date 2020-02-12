Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 100+ Women Who Care Hold Second Biannual Event

100+ Women Who Care Hold Second Biannual Event

Video Credit: KDLT - Published < > Embed
100+ Women Who Care Hold Second Biannual Event100+ Women Who Care are hosting their second fundraising event this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

100+ Women Who Care Hold Second Biannual Event

"100-plus women who care" is holding their second bi-annual fundraiser event this sunday.

They meet twice a year, vote on an organization to raise money for, and then donate!

And you are invited to help!

Joining us this morning, we have sondra kimball from 100-plus women who care... and carol woltjer from the family visitation center.

An opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable for more information on this event or to watch this interview again in its entirety... log




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TX_Hold_em9

Liberals Are Horrible People RT @charliekirk11: The sickest thing to happen all night: Rashida Tlaib & Ilhan Omar refused to stand and clap for a 100 year old Tuskegee… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.