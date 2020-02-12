100+ Women Who Care Hold Second Biannual Event

"100-plus women who care" is holding their second bi-annual fundraiser event this sunday.

They meet twice a year, vote on an organization to raise money for, and then donate!

And you are invited to help!

Joining us this morning, we have sondra kimball from 100-plus women who care... and carol woltjer from the family visitation center.

An opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable needs!

#100womenwhocarefsd an opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Open to all women who care about the people in our community.

When women get together much can be accomplished.

Only $100.00 per member twice a year impacts a wide variety of charitable for more information on this event or to watch this interview again in its entirety... log