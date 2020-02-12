Trump's Debate Sniffles

C1 3 presidential candidates didn't just debate monday night.

He sniffled and she shimmied.

As jeanne moos reports, the internet and comedians cracked up over it.

The internet depicted the candidates spewing flames, shooting laser beams. and there was donald trump... presidential nominee "vladimir putin."

Making funny faces and distracting noises.

Presidential nominee "the best ever at it .

You go to so many different places .

It certainly looks that way .

As the donald sniffled, twitter sneezed.

"someone get trump a tissue"..."does trump have pneumonia?!!!"

The debate was dubbed "the sniffening."

Parody twitter accounts sprouted pretending to be trump's sniffle.... posting gems like this video purporting to be a compilation of every sniff from the debate... the hashtag "make america sniff again" circulated.

The donald denied he had a cold or allergies... presidential nominee "no sniffles no.

You know the mic was very bad but maybe it was good enough to hear breathing."

The mystery was contagious.... "so now we have sniffle-gate."

A nose specialist and a body language expert speculated it might be a nervous tic while others joked about things people sniff that cause sniffing.

"looks like i picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue."

And comedians made coke jokes.

"he was like scarface with, you know, more face ."

The donald has been a serial sniffer before.

For instance back when he first started using teleprompter... presidential nominee "i wonder why ."

And while the donald sniffed, hillary shimmied.

Presidential nominee "woo okay."

Laughing off trump's assertion that she has a temperament problem.

Her shimmy was put to rap... a shimmying cat and shaq and hillary made the rounds.

"it could have been worse.

At least the shimmy and the sniffle weren't combined."

Presidential nominee "woo okay.'

Jeanne moos " ."

Cnn presidential nominee "woo okay.'

New york " ."

