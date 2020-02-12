Global  

Holy Cross Gets Chrome Books: 9-28-16

Holy Cross Gets Chrome Books: 9-28-16

Holy Cross Gets Chrome Books: 9-28-16

In DeWitt, a Cool School is bringing technology within all students' hands.

NewsChannel 9 visits Holy Cross and their new Library Media Center.
Holy Cross Gets Chrome Books: 9-28-16

Jennifer: we head to holy cross in dewitt where we got an inside look at the schools new library media center -- which is bringing better technology to the classroom.

Dan: the school is rolling out more than 60 chrome books to students over the summer -- the space was renovated and the school removed the desktop computers and purchased more than 60 chrome books making it easier to get technology in the classroom.

By chrome books its web-based technology....an d access it at home kate: students can also collaborate with other students in syracuse diocese by sharing things on google docs with their chrome books.

