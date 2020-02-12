Hot Topics Tuesday

Global  

Every morning this time...we take a look at some of the hot topics on the web.

Our first topic is courtesy of twitter... a guy was pulled over on the freeway in auburn, washington yesterday morning for driving in the carpool lane without a passenger.... the driver tried to beat the system by taping a yuge cardboard cutout of donald trump's head to the passenger seat.... a passing trooper did not offer the cardboard presidential candidate a police escort.... instead - he issued the commuter a $136 dollar ticket for driving solo in the carpool lane.... our next topic comes from fox-news.com a woman in california ordered wings from domino's last tuesday - only to discover $5,000 in cash instead.... it turned out the delivery guy accidentally gave her the wrong box - containing the store's bank deposit for the night.... after calling the store to report the mistake - and not being called back for three days - she contacted the corporate office.... domino's eventually rewarded her honesty by giving her free pizza for a year.... you can find links to our hot topics on our facebook page at 44news this morning.

Check 'em out..

