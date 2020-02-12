Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Big Blule Madness Campout

Big Blule Madness Campout

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Big Blule Madness CampoutBig Blule Madness Campout
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Big Blule Madness Campout

Mad... mad..

Mad... world right now around memorial coliseum.

Solid blue fans are claiming their spot... and setting up camp.

And our own fadia patterson is there for all the big blue madness.

Fadia.

Everyone is getting settled in here at tent city.

Fans were given the go-ahead at five this morning to set up their tents and begin their campout.to get those free tickets to big blue madness the first open practice for u-k's men's and women's basketball teams. those tickets will be given away friday at ten p-m.

A limited number of control cards will be given out on friday at two p-m.

To those camping out.

In a change from previous years... the control card is good for a maximum of two tickets and no more than four control cards will be given to each tent.

Big blue madness takes place on october 14th at rupp arena.

It will be aired live on the s-e-c network.

If you don't want to camp out for those tickets... you can try your luck by coming down on friday and lining up or going online at ticket master.

Reporting live in lexington... fadia paterson abc 36 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.