Big Blule Madness Campout

Mad... mad..

Mad... world right now around memorial coliseum.

Solid blue fans are claiming their spot... and setting up camp.

And our own fadia patterson is there for all the big blue madness.

Fadia.

Everyone is getting settled in here at tent city.

Fans were given the go-ahead at five this morning to set up their tents and begin their campout.to get those free tickets to big blue madness the first open practice for u-k's men's and women's basketball teams. those tickets will be given away friday at ten p-m.

A limited number of control cards will be given out on friday at two p-m.

To those camping out.

In a change from previous years... the control card is good for a maximum of two tickets and no more than four control cards will be given to each tent.

Big blue madness takes place on october 14th at rupp arena.

It will be aired live on the s-e-c network.

If you don't want to camp out for those tickets... you can try your luck by coming down on friday and lining up or going online at ticket master.

Reporting live in lexington... fadia paterson abc 36 news.