South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

The cast of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' came home to a heroes' welcome in South Korea this Wednesday (February 12).

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREAN ACTOR SONG KANG-HO SAYING: "We could make this great achievement thanks to your constant support and encouragement.

We will do our best to promote South Korea's fine culture and arts through great movies to movie fans around the world." Parasite made history at the Academy Awards this week sweeping up some of the top Oscars.

Director Bong Joon-Ho also became the first Korean to win Best Director.

Fans around the world were elated and South Koreans felt vindicated.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 59-YEAR-OLD SOUTH KOREAN WOMAN WHO WATCHED PARASITE JUST TWO HOURS PRIOR TO ACADEMY AWARDS, CHUNG SU-YOON, SAYING: "There are so many other famous films from other countries, maybe from Europe or elsewhere.

I feel proud as a South Korean knowing a South Korean film won Best Picture out of all of those films. It is a great feeling." Parasite's victory comes at a grim time in Asia due to the coronavirus that originated in China.

And South Korea's movie theaters have been quieter since authorities confirmed the country's fifth coronavirus patient had visited a cinema in Seoul on January 25.

Yet the decision to rerun the film in theaters has inspired fans to don masks and head back to the cinema.