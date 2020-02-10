Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parasite (2019 film) > South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

The cast of the history-making film 'Parasite' receives a heroes' welcome in their home country of South Korea.

Gloria Tso reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast

The cast of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' came home to a heroes' welcome in South Korea this Wednesday (February 12).

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREAN ACTOR SONG KANG-HO SAYING: "We could make this great achievement thanks to your constant support and encouragement.

We will do our best to promote South Korea's fine culture and arts through great movies to movie fans around the world." Parasite made history at the Academy Awards this week sweeping up some of the top Oscars.

Director Bong Joon-Ho also became the first Korean to win Best Director.

Fans around the world were elated and South Koreans felt vindicated.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 59-YEAR-OLD SOUTH KOREAN WOMAN WHO WATCHED PARASITE JUST TWO HOURS PRIOR TO ACADEMY AWARDS, CHUNG SU-YOON, SAYING: "There are so many other famous films from other countries, maybe from Europe or elsewhere.

I feel proud as a South Korean knowing a South Korean film won Best Picture out of all of those films. It is a great feeling." Parasite's victory comes at a grim time in Asia due to the coronavirus that originated in China.

And South Korea's movie theaters have been quieter since authorities confirmed the country's fifth coronavirus patient had visited a cinema in Seoul on January 25.

Yet the decision to rerun the film in theaters has inspired fans to don masks and head back to the cinema.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gloria_tso

gloria tso And of course, my personal favourite: South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast | Reuters Video https://t.co/5IFhdcy6vt 44 minutes ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @brandonpromo: South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast https://t.co/17UITA35AR #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/mT9vFL2wkn 49 minutes ago

Cultrd_In

Cultrd.In .. RT @brandonpromo: South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast https://t.co/6tqd7WotqY #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/HUGATyS6wj 52 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson South Korea welcomes home 'Parasite' cast https://t.co/17UITA35AR #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/mT9vFL2wkn 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight [Video]'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon Ho...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.