Raghav Chadha: Delhi has given us another chance to serve for 5 more years

kalps @raghav_chadha Congratulations sir #BJP has lost #DelhiPolls2020 while each n every BJP politician did campaign i… https://t.co/RG577zxD0y 1 day ago

News18 #JustIn – Delhi has proven that Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a patriot. Today is Tuesday and Bajrang Bali… https://t.co/WY7FnzkI2z 1 day ago

Shafi Akhtar RT @CNNnews18 : #JustIn – Delhi has proven that Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a patriot. Today is Tuesday and Bajrang Bali has taug… 23 hours ago

The New Indian Express Elated over their thumping victory in #DelhiPolls2020 and taking a dig at the BJP, AAP candidates said the BJP indu… https://t.co/mDMRUXmotT 19 hours ago

Amit Upadhye RT @NewIndianXpress : Elated over their thumping victory in #DelhiPolls2020 and taking a dig at the BJP, AAP candidates said the BJP indulge… 19 hours ago

ADRISH If possible @msisodia should take over as Delhi CM, @AtishiAAP should be given education portfolio @raghav_chadha … https://t.co/dbAU0bOQg2 3 hours ago