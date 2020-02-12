Friday.

Supporters of expanding state-funded pre-kindergarten face an uphill battle to convince the state to spend more money each year.

Indiana lawmakers heard from those advocates today.

Major corporate players like pnc bank and eli lilly have funded indiana pre-k programs, but now they?re asking the state to do its part.

In 20-17, state lawmakers will consider a major expansion of pre-k.

They still don't know how much it will cost, but there is hope that pre-k will be offered to every hoosier who wants it.

Pre-k and child care has become an important topic in this year?s election.

The candidates for president raising the topic on the campaign trail - and the candidates for governor addressing it in their first debate this week.

Rre1162 - 9/27 john gregg/(d) candidate for governor (:12) 14:06-18 'it?s pre-kindergarten, optional for the parents, for the students, but universal so all students can take advantage of it.

It?s what our business leaders and our teachers tell us we need.'

The biggest concern is having taxpayers foot the bill, when it?s not even clear how successful the state?s pilot pre-k program has really been.