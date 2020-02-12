Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > state-funded pre-kindergarten

state-funded pre-kindergarten

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
state-funded pre-kindergartenstate-funded pre-kindergarten
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

state-funded pre-kindergarten

Friday.

Supporters of expanding state-funded pre-kindergarten face an uphill battle to convince the state to spend more money each year.

Indiana lawmakers heard from those advocates today.

Major corporate players like pnc bank and eli lilly have funded indiana pre-k programs, but now they?re asking the state to do its part.

In 20-17, state lawmakers will consider a major expansion of pre-k.

They still don't know how much it will cost, but there is hope that pre-k will be offered to every hoosier who wants it.

Pre-k and child care has become an important topic in this year?s election.

The candidates for president raising the topic on the campaign trail - and the candidates for governor addressing it in their first debate this week.

Rre1162 - 9/27 john gregg/(d) candidate for governor (:12) 14:06-18 'it?s pre-kindergarten, optional for the parents, for the students, but universal so all students can take advantage of it.

It?s what our business leaders and our teachers tell us we need.'

The biggest concern is having taxpayers foot the bill, when it?s not even clear how successful the state?s pilot pre-k program has really been.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.