FAFSA opening approaches for 2017-18 year

November.

The time to apply is almost here for college students seeking financial aid.

The free application for federal student aid or fafsa is a form every college student must fill out if they are seeking federal grants, loans, state and school scholarships as well as work study jobs.

Starting this saturday, october first, you can submit your fafsa for the 2017-2018 school year.that's three months earlier than the previous application date of january first.

Financial aid experts say it's best to apply earlier because rewards are distributed on a first come first served basis.students can still submit an online application for federal assistance for the 2016-2017 school year up until june 30th,




