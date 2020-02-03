Global  

Joplin is announced as one of the best places to live

Joplin is announced as one of the best places to live
Joplin is announced as one of the best places to live

A business magazine has named joplin as one of the best places to live in the country.

Business facilities magazine ranked joplin as the 8th best place for quality of life.

The group looked at several areas like the low cost of living, and its economic growth potential in making their decision.

The magazine also ranked joplin 7th best in the country when it comes to location in the united states.

It cited the city is central located in the country, also how it has excellent interstate and rail services along with access to three regional airports.



