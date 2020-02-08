Global  

Child Abuse Charges

Child Abuse Charges
Child Abuse Charges

A wichita falls woman is accused of ignoring claims of sexual abuse made by a young girl.

Girl.doug// 35-year-old ronica marie escalante is charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Her bond is set at 10-thousand dollars.

In march, police interviewed a 9-year-old girl after her father said the girl told him that she had been touched inappropriately by a 32-year-old man.

The girl told police that she told her escalante what happened, but she didn't do anything about it.

When interviewed by investigators, escalante denied knowing about the abuse at first, but later admitted that the girl did tell her about the abuse, but the man involved said he denied it.

She said she never contacted law enforcement or child protective services and continued to let the man live with her for several months.

Police say she was arrested because she knew about the abuse and didn't report it to authorities.



