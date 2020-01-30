Global  

South Carolina Elementary School Shooting

Two children and a teacher were shot during a shooting at a south carolina elementary school earlier today.

Today.

Police say a teen suspect opened fire at the townville elementary school... that teen is in custody tonight.

Investigators believe the incident is connected to the shooting death of a man nearby--who appeared to be the suspect's father--but few other details are known at this time.

(sot deputy chief taylor jones: we have one shooter in custody, we have 3 injured, 2 students that were life- flighted to greenville to the pediatrics trauma center and we have one teacher that has been taken to enmed health.) health.) the suspect never entered the school--the entire incident happened on the playground during recess.

A teacher and one student were taken to the hospital and later released--a second student was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

That student's condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are unsure if there's a connection between the victims at the school and the suspect.




