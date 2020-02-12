Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described Sanders’ win over Buttigieg as solidifying Sanders’ front-runner status. In a surge of popularity, Sen. Amy Klobuchar will come in third. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren continue to fight for fourth place.

