Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congratulates Andrew Yang For A Campaign 'Focused On The Future'

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andre Yang for running “a great race.” She said: "Your campaign focused on the future, and looked like you were having a lot of fun doing it.” Ocasio-Cortez thanked Yang for making UBI a topic of interest and valuing work like caregiving.

This came after Yang ended his 2020 presidential campaign in News Hampshire.

According to Business Insider, Yang was in eight place, behind Tom Steyer and Rep.

Tulsi Gabbard.