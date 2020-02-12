Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TMN List: 9-30-16

TMN List: 9-30-16

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
TMN List: 9-30-16

TMN List: 9-30-16

Both sides of the aisle can agree on these special treats!

NewsChannel checks out some presidential election themed foods, courtesy of USA Today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TMN List: 9-30-16

Election season has taken the country by storm.

With one debate in the books, many companies are trying to cash in on the presidential race.

In today's list, from usa today, five presidential nomiee products you can buy to get in the election spirit jennifer: located in destiny usa, "it'sugar" candy store has modeled sweets after the presidential candidates.

The trump giant lollipop is carrot cake flavored.

Kate: "it'sugar" also has happy hillo ween candy corns and trump or treat candy pumpkins available in store or online.

Jennifer: avery's soda out of connecticut offers a hillary hooch and trump tonic.

They do ship, so check their website for information.

Dan: new york city's ample hills creamery has created make america orange again for election season.

Make america orange again is an orange marshmallow creamsicle flavor with chocolate brownie bricks.

Kate: ample hills creamery is also offering madam president.

The ice cream incorporates hillary clinton's two favorite foods with chili pepper-infused chocolate and chunks of chocolate chip cookies.

Scoop the vote 4- packs can be shipped nationwide through election day, and a portion of proceeds will benefit michelle obama's let girls learn initiative.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

TMN List 10-03-16 [Video]TMN List 10-03-16

Here's a List from Thrillest on five of the best places for leaf-peeping.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

TMN List: 9-22-16 [Video]TMN List: 9-22-16

Upgrading doesn't mean tossing out the old phone. NewsChannel 9's has some clever uses for that old iPhone, instead of just letting it sit around.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.