TMN List: 9-30-16

Election season has taken the country by storm.

With one debate in the books, many companies are trying to cash in on the presidential race.

In today's list, from usa today, five presidential nomiee products you can buy to get in the election spirit jennifer: located in destiny usa, "it'sugar" candy store has modeled sweets after the presidential candidates.

The trump giant lollipop is carrot cake flavored.

Kate: "it'sugar" also has happy hillo ween candy corns and trump or treat candy pumpkins available in store or online.

Jennifer: avery's soda out of connecticut offers a hillary hooch and trump tonic.

They do ship, so check their website for information.

Dan: new york city's ample hills creamery has created make america orange again for election season.

Make america orange again is an orange marshmallow creamsicle flavor with chocolate brownie bricks.

Kate: ample hills creamery is also offering madam president.

The ice cream incorporates hillary clinton's two favorite foods with chili pepper-infused chocolate and chunks of chocolate chip cookies.

Scoop the vote 4- packs can be shipped nationwide through election day, and a portion of proceeds will benefit michelle obama's let girls learn initiative.