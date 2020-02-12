Cheyenne Mountain dominant in 28-6 victory over Mitchell

Global  

Video Credit: KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri - Published < > Embed
The Cheyenne Mountain Indians moved to 4-1 on the year with a resounding 28-6 victory over the Mitchell Marauders on Thursday night.
At garry berry for the mitchell/cheyenn e mountain game ... complete with parachuters falling from the sky ... 1.) home team trying to get something going on offense ... toss goes to isaac davis ... davis scampers for a first down ... 2.) marauders would turn the ball over on downs ... to the 2nd quarter we go ... cheyenne mountain threatening ... zach garrard ... takes the hand off and just sneaks across the goal line ... 3.) next possession for the indians ... matt betterson to zac baker ... the touchdown maker ... 60-yards to the house ... 4.) cheyenne mountain in total control ... just for good measure ... betterson ... scrambles ... and finds james lacerte at the end of the half ... indians impressive - dominant ... they win 28-6 ... they move to 4-1 on the year ... and with that ...




