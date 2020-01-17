Global  

Pierre teen detained after allegedly bringing gun to school

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in juvenile court after authorities say he brought a handgun to school in Pierre.
Kota territory news>> in other news around south dakota... a 15-year-old boy is facing charges in juvenile court after authorities say he brought a handgun to riggs high school in pierre.

The student was detained yesterday (wednesday) afternoon after another student alerted school personnel.

The school superintendent says an investigation determined the student did not intend to hurt




