Opelousas Catholic hands Sacred Heart their first loss of 20

Opelousas Catholic hands Sacred Heart their first loss of 20
Opelousas Catholic hands Sacred Heart their first loss of 20

Here filling in for my dude j-russ.

In the twitta universe hit me up -- that's at collin kushner using the hashtag boomsauce.

Thursday night high school football baby!

It's a district two-a show-down between the opelousas catholic vikings and the trojans not from u-s-c... they are from sacred heart.

Let's cruise to ville platte... the vikes have won their last four against the trojans entering tonights duel... 2nd qrter... sacred heart down 13-7.... not for long...--jt harper touchdown...--jt harper not for long...--jt harper touchdown...x-p good... the trojans go up by one point... ensuing drive for the opelousas catholic vikes.... their q-b can run.... -- nice chunk of yardage...--a few plays later... make it a touchdown...the vikes go for 2... the pass to adma the vikes go for 2... the pass to adma purser.... no good... they go up 19-14... scoreboard me.... the vikes minus sam bradford hand sacred heart this bradford hand




