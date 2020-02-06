Global  

AR Obesity 9-29

AR Obesity 9-29
AR Obesity 9-29

Officials are calling the state's drop to sixth place in the national adult obesity rankings a "significant step" in their 10-year plan to improve residents' health.

They were concerned last year -- when an annual obesity survey ranked arkansas number-one among all states.

Katrina betancourt -- president of the arkansas coalition for obesity prevention -- says officials recognized they have an epidemic on their hands... and she's heartened by the progress made in just one year.

Betancourt notes that obesity rates are highest in rural areas -- particularly in the delta region of counties that border the mississippi river.

She says economic and social factors in that area contribute to the problem.

### katrina betancourt/ president, arkansas coalition for obesity prevention: "the lack of hospitals and medical care; there are food deserts, there's lack of transportation.

And there's low population also, in some of these rural areas - we're such a large state, but low population and spread out."

((jo ann)) the annual robert wood johnson foundation survey shows almost 35- percent of arkansas adults are medically obese.

### ((jo ann)) we're right on the



