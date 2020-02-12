Nursing Home Ballot 9-29

A son whose mother is in a nursing home -- surprised to learn her name is on a petition to limit damages for medical malpractice suits...that some believe could be a windfall for the nursing home industry.

Yesterday - a special judge found flaws in signatures gathered in support of the tort reform amendment known as issue 4 -- tonight marci manley.... digging into those signatures...in this fox 24 news investigation.

### [jeremy, mother in nursing home] "there's no way she would know what she's singing " jeremy's mother did sign to support a petition to limit attorneys fees and damages in medical malpractice lawsuits... [jeremy, mother in nursing home] "i feel families should be notified if there's something especially this magnitude" jeremy is his mother's only son...she now lives at premier health and rehab after suffering a series of strokes...and dementia.

He asked we withhold her name out of fear of retaliation.

[jeremy, mother in nursing home] "she has invented a little brother of mine with the same name" [pic of her and husband] ((sot)) "and that my father who is also deceased is running around with another woman " so -- when he saw her signature appear on a petition for this cause...he had concerns [jeremy, mother in nursing home] "it's very hard for me to see my mom's name on that petition when it was brought to my attention (:17) i knew immediately what had happened she was not properly informed, because she would not support that.

That was not my mother " " he's worried ..

Not only about how this was explained to his mother...but who was doing the explaining.

[jeremy, mother in nursing home] "stephen hudgens -- is mentioned on here as a canvasser, do you know who that is?

[hudgens pullouts] we called hudgens -- who is listed as the administrator of premier -- and swore these signatures were signed in front of him as an unpaid canvasser.

But -- he said another employee is the one who actually collected the signatures.

[jeremy, mother in nursing home] "if he's doing it at his employment, he's being paid for it.

That's what's concerning (:56) " premier isn't alone -- we found about 20 nursing homes whose administrators or employees collected a total of 103 signatures from nursing home residents... [jordan johnson, committee to protect ar families] "lots more questions than answers " those opposing the measure like jordan johnson...say the names in black and white...should be a red flag... [jordan johnson, committee to protect ar families] "knowing that these people were probably taken advantage of in the nursing homes it doesn't pass the smell test (:04) " marsha mays -- with garrett manor in hot springs -- signed off as a canvasser- but when we talked to her by phone -- she said she had no idea what we were talking about [jordan johnson, committee to protect ar families] "it flies in the face of authenticity.

We hopefully this people were not being taken advantage of - i'm afraid they were" when we started looking at the nature of the signatures --- we came across this -- nursing home resident lona robinson at salem nursing home...who signed twice... [signature pullouts] with distinctly different signatures... [floyd fulkerson at premier] and a different one resident who only made an "x" [jordan johnson, committee to protect ar families] "people in nursing homes have the right to participate in the political process but " "having people in nursing homes who work there asking people to sign this very petition shocks the conscience" none of the nursing home employees were clear on what materials they used to educate the residents on the issue...or what was covered in the talking points they were given... [jeremy, mother in nursing home] "just that anybody could be deceptive for their own gain really that's very concerning " as his mother's memories begin to get fuzzy...jeremy would like a few details about all of this cleared up... ### ((jo ann)) the arkansas health care association - which is helping back this effort - did send us a packet of information that was sento nursing homes late this afternoon.

