Fatal Accident in Dallas County David a man is dead after a crash in dallas county. It happened this afternoon on route "f". The highway patrol says arley jasper of elkland, missouri crossed the center line... and ended up colliding with a pickup. Arley was killed. The other driver suffered minor injuries.





