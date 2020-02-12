Global  

Shots Fired At Eau Claire Trailer Park

Shots were fired at an Eau Claire trailer Park today.
We now know the name of the person who fired off shots in a mobile home this morning in eau claire.

20-year old anthony r westenberg was arrested with disorderly conduct, reckless endangering of safety, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of t-h-c among other things.eau claire police responded when a caller saw a man and female arguing outside a trailer.the man, anthony westenberg, ran into the trailer and fired at least one round inside the trailer.

The female ran into the trailer shortly after the gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived and located both people in the front yard of the address; they were taken into custody.

Westenberg had a loaded stolen handgun in his possession.

He was arrested.the female was interviewed and released.

No one was injured.

We currently have one person in custody and we have others that we're speaking with.

The individuals involved were known to eachother.

This wasn't a random incident.

It is contained and nobody was injured in the situation.




