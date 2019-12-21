Global  

Jonesboro Kidnapping & Murder: Video Released

New information tonight... jonesboro police say the arkansas state crime lab recovered evidence from the car of murder victim loretta ann pixler.

The crime happened around 9:30 sunday night at a dollar general store in jonesboro, arkansas.

Pixler was kidnapped at the end of her shift -- and forced into her own car.

Her body was found a short time later.

Her car was found in a ditch on highway 14.

The jonesboro police department released this surveillance video.

Watch the left side of your screen -- you can see a car drive past in the reflection of the store window.

Investigators hope that car is the key to catching pixler's killer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the jonesboro police department.

The number is 870 - 935 -




